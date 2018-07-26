China terms explosion in Beijing’s Chaoyang district as individual public security case

BEIJING, July 26 (APP):A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on Thursday described the incident of setting off explosive device outside of the compound of the US embassy visa office here as an individual public security case.

The case was promptly and properly dealt by police, Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing held here.

According to a statement issued by the police, a man sustained a hand injury when he detonated a “firecracker-like device” in Beijing’s Chaoyang District on Thursday afternoon.

The statement said the 26-year-old with the surname of Jiang from China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region set off the explosive device at the crossroads of Tianze Road and Anjialou Road

at about 1:00 p.m. BJT. No one else was injured.

The explosion took place outside one compound of the US embassy visa office. The office was evacuated shortly afterward but has since resumed operations.