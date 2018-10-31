China takes up rotating presidency for UN security council from Thursday

BEIJING, Oct 31 (APP):China said it would officially assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security
Council from Thursday and fulfill its duties in a more open and transparent manner
“China will officially take over the rotating chairman of the UN Security Council from tomorrow (Thursday),” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang announced at his regular briefing
held here.
