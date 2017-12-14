China supports East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital: FO Spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec 14 (APP):China on Wednesday supported the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“China understands the concerns of Islamic countries on the status of Jerusalem, supports the resolution of the status of Jerusalem in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and international consensus,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here while responding to a question about adoption of a statement by the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) calling on the international community to recognize East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital.

He said that China supported the establishment of an independent Palestine based on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital and an independent sovereignty and independence country.

He hoped that the negotiations between Palestine and Israel would be resumed at an early date so as to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

The (OIC) has already declared East Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Palestine, and invited all countries to recognize the state of Palestine and East Jerusalem as its capital.