China strongly condemns terrorist attacks, to stand behind Pakistan in fight against terrorism

BEIJING, June 24 (APP): Strongly condemning terrorist attack and opposing all forms of terrorism, a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Saturday assured that China would always stand behind
Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and its efforts for stability of the country and security of its people
“We will always stand behind the Pakistani side in its fight
against terrorism and its efforts for the stability of the country
and the security of its people,” he said in a statement while
responding to reports of terrorist attacks which claimed lives
of innocent people.
Expressing deep shock and sorrows over the loss of lives and
injuries to the people, he said the Chinese side is deeply shocked
and saddened by the terrorist attacks.
“Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured
and we mourn for the lives lost,” he added.
On Friday, around 11 people were killed and over 20 injured in
the blast at Mission Road Quetta while at least 45 persons killed
and over 75 injured in twin bomb blasts that ripped through the
crowded Tori Market in Parachinar where people were busy
in purchasing Iftar items.
