China strongly condemns terrorist attack on church in Quetta

BEIJING, Dec 18 (APP):China on Monday strongly condemned terrorist attack on a Church in Quetta and reiterated its firm support to Pakistan in its efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard national stability.

“China strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Balochistan, Pakistan, expresses its condolences to the victims and profound condolences to the injured and the families of the victims”, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing here.

She said China opposes terrorism in all its forms and would continue to firmly support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard national stability and lives and property of its people.