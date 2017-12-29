China strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

BEIJING, Dec 29 (APP):China Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Afghan capital Kabul, in which at least 41 people were killed and more than 80 others injured yesterday.

“We deeply mourn for the victims and convey our sincere condolences to the injured and bereaved families,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson said China hoped that Afghanistan could achieve peace and stability at an early date.

“We will firmly support Afghan government and people’s relentless efforts to combat terrorism, maintain national stability and people security,” she added.