China strongly condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

BEIJING, May 28 (APP): China has strongly condemned severe terrorist

attack, in Minya province, Egypt.

“President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

have respectively sent messages of condolences to Egyptian President al-Sisi, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang remarked in a statement issued here.

He said, China resolutely opposed all forms of terrorism and would

continue to firmly support the efforts made by the Egyptian side to safeguard national security and stability and counter terrorism.