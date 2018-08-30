China Southern Airlines Guangzhou-Lahore direct flight route officially opened

BEIJING, Aug 30 (APP):China Southern Airlines has officially started its Guangzhou-Lahore direct flight to facilitate passengers particularly the businessmen travelling between China and Pakistan.

The direct flight from Guangzhou to Lahore will be operated four times a week and will be carried by the Boeing 737MAX8, according to official sources here on Thursday.

Departure flight number CZ6037, departing from Guangzhou at 17:35 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and arriving in Lahore at 20:45. Return flight number CZ6038, take off from Lahore at 22:00 on the same day, and arrive at Guangzhou at 06:50 on the next day local times.