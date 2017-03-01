China-South Asia, South East Asia joint press center opened in Beijing

BEIJING (China) Mar 01 (APP): A joint China-South Asia and South East Asia and China-Africa press center was opened here on Wednesday to encourage exchanges and visits of media organizations between China and other developing countries.

This year, 44 journalists from 41 South Asian, South East Asian and African countries including Pakistan are participating in this programme.

Welcoming the participants, President, China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) Li Zhaoxing, said these journalists would have an ample opportunity to interview officials from relevant ministries and departments, exchange views with Chinese academics, visit Chinese media organizations, cover major events and visit different provinces and cities of China.

“These journalists will also have a chance to experience traditional Chinese culture during the 10-month programme,” he added.

He shared with the audience his experiences about different countries including Pakistan where he served in different capacities.

He particularly mentioned deep-rooted friendly bonds between China and Pakistan and the support the two countries are extending to each other at bilateral, regional and international level besides economic and trade cooperation.

Li hoped that the participants of the programme would not only get practical experience but also play a pivotal role in enhancing the friendly relations between China and their respective countries.

Along with education, experience and capacity building, they would have better understanding of China and learn about multiple dimensions of Chinese society, he added.

He said, the participants would also learn new techniques and enhance journalistic skills while working with Chinese media in an efficient way.

Vice President, CPDA, senior diplomats, officials and journalists attended the opening ceremony.