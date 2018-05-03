China sets up 75 overseas trade zones with Belt and Road countries: FM

BEIJING, May 3 (APP):China has set up 75 overseas trade and economic cooperation zones with countries along the Belt and Road route since its inception five years ago, Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying Thursday said.

According to the data of the relevant Chinese authorities, from 2013 to 2017, the total imports and exports between China and countries along the route hit 33.2 trillion RMB, registering an annual average growth of 4% , which is higher than the average growth of China’s foreign trade over the same period, she said while responding to a question during her regular press briefing held here.

She said in the first quarter of this year, the total imports and exports between China and countries along the route grew by 12.9%, with 10.8% growth of exports and 15.7% growth of imports.

Hua said all this sheds light on the fact that though the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed by China, the opportunities and outcomes it offers are shared by the world.

“We welcome all countries to get aboard the express train of the Belt and Road Initiative that is bound for a bright future of common development and prosperity,” she added.

She said the idea and vision of the Belt and Road Initiative have been translated into action and reality, yielding fruitful outcomes and benefiting more and more countries and regions, adding, up to now over 80 countries and international organizations have inked cooperation agreements with China.

Responding to yet another question, she informed the Chinese government protects its citizens’ freedom of religious belief in accordance with the law.

“The Chinese people of all ethnic groups are entitled to full religious freedom under the law. This fact is there for all to see,” she added.

On deployment of missile system in Nansha Island, she said that China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands and the adjacent waters.

“Our peaceful construction activities on the Nansha Islands, including the deployment of necessary national defense facilities, are meant to safeguard China’s sovereignty and security, which is also the rights a sovereign state is entitled to,” she added.

She stressed that China is a big country in terms of trade, and also a staunch champion of regional peace and stability, adding, “We will continue to work with all countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.”