China satisfied with outcome of first China-Afghanistan-Pakistan FMs dialogue

BEIJING, Dec 27 (APP):China Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the first China-Afghanistan-Pakistani foreign ministerial dialogue and observed it would help improve relations, build mutual trust and promote cooperation.

“China is satisfied with the outcome of this dialogue. In particular, we are very pleased that this dialogue will help improve relations, build mutual trust and promote cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

She said Pakistan and Afghanistan were China’s traditional friendly neighbors and strategic partners and added the three countries were closely linked with each other and had the common interests.

The spokesperson opined that it was quite natural and necessary for the three neighboring countries to step up dialogue and cooperation. At present, Afghanistan was in a critical transition period, and Pakistan had entered a crucial period of stability and development.

China, she said, was actively promoting the development of the “Belt and Road” and considered Afghanistan an important cooperative partner and was willing to make active efforts in stability, security and development in Afghanistan and the region.

Hua Chunying said China, Afghanistan and Pakistan had stepped up dialogue and cooperation in line with the common interests of the three parties and also helped to maintain regional peace and stability.

“Yesterday, for the first time, the dialogue between the three foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan took place in Beijing. The three parties formed a series of important consensuses.”

She informed that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made presentations with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts during the meeting and reached a consensus on eight points.

First, the three parties will actively promote tripartite cooperation under the framework of the dialogues and in the principle of mutual respect, consultation on an equal footing and mutual benefits.

Second, the three parties agreed to cooperate in their efforts to achieve the four goals of supporting the process of peace, reconstruction and reconciliation in Afghanistan; helping Afghanistan and Pakistan to improve and develop relations; promoting common security among the three countries and regions; and promoting regional connectivity and “One Belt and Road” international cooperation.

Third, both sides of the two countries agree to improve their bilateral relations as soon as possible so as to achieve harmony and coexistence.

Fourth, the three parties reiterated their commitment to promoting the process of reconciliation in Afghanistan led by “the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned.”

Fifth, the two countries reiterated their support for the proposal of jointly building the “One Belt and One Road” proposed by China and were willing to link up their respective development strategies with the “One Belt and One Road” initiative.

At the same time, they would actively explore tripartite cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Sixth, they would jointly carry out the projects in areas of people’s livelihood such as health care, human resources and agriculture.

Seventh, the three parties would step up consensus on counter-terrorism coordination and cooperation based on the consensus reached at the three-party deputy foreign ministerial-level anti-terrorism security consultation mechanism and fight indiscriminately against all terrorist groups and terrorists.

Eighth, both sides of the two countries agreed to push forward the exchange of views between the Ulema Governing Council of the two countries so as to jointly prevent the spread of religious extremism.

The spokesperson said both the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan expressed their appreciation for the Chinese side’s initiative to hold the three-nation foreign ministerial dialogue and thanked for China’s long-term efforts to help Afghanistan to develop and promote regional stability.

They thanked China for its positive role in helping Afghanistan and Pakistan establish mutual trust and improving relations,

“Chinese side is willing to take this dialogue as an opportunity to push forward the interconnection and pragmatic cooperation of the three countries under the “One Belt and One Road” framework,” she concluded.