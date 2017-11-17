China, Russia to stage joint anti-missile computerized exercise

BEIJING, Nov 17 (APP):The Chinese and Russian militaries will hold the second “Aerospace Security – 2017” computerized staff-command exercise in Beijing from Dec. 11 to 16.

The two sides will carry out joint drills on the preparation, command and firepower coordination of the air-defense and anti-missile operations, according to a statement of China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Friday.

“The main goal of the exercise aims at protecting the two countries’ territories from accidental or provocative strikes by ballistic and guided missiles,” the MND said.