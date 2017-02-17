China restates position on Indian bid to join NSG, listing issue

BEIJING, Feb 17 (APP): A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Friday that Indian bid to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and the listing issue in 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council were essentially multilateral ones rather than bilateral.

“China’s stance is based on the rights and wrongs of the case itself,” Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during regular press conference here.

While restating China’s position, he said, on the listing issue in the 1267 committee, all parties are deliberating on the renewed application recently filed by relevant countries to the committee but have not yet reached consensus.

He said, “The Chinese side participates in relevant discussions in the principle of objectiveness, impartiality and professionalism. Be it India’s listing application last year or other countries’ application this year, China’s position and attitude remains the same.”

“We have but one standard in listing terrorists, that is to take the move based on solid facts,” he added.

The spokesperson said, without facts, it would be difficult for Security Council members to reach consensus, adding, “It also shows that China develops its position in relevant discussions based on the merits of the issue rather than its relations with India.”

He said, as for India’s application for the NSG membership,

“We have been saying that the Chinese side sticks to the

two-step approach which requires the NSG members to work out

a solution applicable to all non-NPT states, and on that basis, to deliberate on specific

non-NPT states’ joining.” India and all the other applicants are subject to the same standard.

He stressed that both the listing issue and the NSG issue are in essence multilateral ones instead of bilateral ones between China and India.

The spokesperson said, both being developing countries, China and India have extensive converging interests, adding, China-India cooperation not only benefits the two countries and peoples, but also serves the interests of the whole region and solidarity and cooperation of the whole developing world.

Differences between China and India are inevitable, but

through various forms of in-depth exchanges, including the upcoming Strategic Dialogue,

differences can be minimized and new agreement can be reached on further cooperation.

Responding to a question, he said, as agreed by China and India, Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui and Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar will hold a new round of Strategic Dialogue on February 22 in Beijing.

The two sides will exchange views on international situation, bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, he added.