China, regional countries endorse Pak efforts for Afghan peace, reconciliation: Qureshi

BEIJING, Dec 25 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said all the regional countries, including China, appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

“I have so far visited Afghanistan, Iran and China during my regional outreach. All these countries have endorsed our efforts for the resolution of Afghan issue,” he told APP after holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during his day-long visit to China.