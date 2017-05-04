China ready to strengthen cooperation with world community to jointly combat terrorist forces

BEIJING (China) May 4 (APP): China Thursday reiterated its willingness

to strengthen cooperation with the world community to jointly combat terrorist forces and safeguard regional security and stability.

Responding to a question about a suicide attack in Afghanistan’s capital

(Kabul) that led to the loss of precious lives the other day, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson responded that the Chinese side opposed all forms of terrorism.

He said, “The Chinese side is willing to strengthen cooperation with the

international community to jointly combat terrorist forces and safeguard regional security and stability.”