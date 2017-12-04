China ready to discuss participation of more countries in CPEC’s construction: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec 4 (APP):A spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an

open initiative and China was ready to explore possibilities of the participation of more countries in its construction.

“The Port Qasim coal-fired power station project is the first project involving a third party under the CPEC, which shows that

the corridor is an open initiative,” Geng Shuang told media persons during his regular press briefing here.

When his attention was drawn towards the statement of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing which he made

during inauguration of the first unit of Port Qasim Power Station, that after involvement of Qatar in the project, more countries

would also join the CPEC soon, he said, “China is ready to discuss possibilities of participation of other countries in the

construction of corridor with the principles of equality and consensus.”

Geng Shuang said that it was an important energy cooperation project completed under the CPEC and China was

pleased that the project was officially put into operation.

“I believe this project will play an active role in alleviating the energy shortage in Pakistan and bring benefits to the people

of Pakistan,” he added.

The Port Qasim Power Plant is jointly developed by the Power China Resources Limited and Qatar’s Al-Mirqab Capital with

a total investment of $2.085 billion.

The first unit having capacity to produce 660MW was completed in a record time while the unit-II having the same power generating capacity will be commissioned by February 2018.

Responding to a question about the trilateral agreement between India, Iran and Afghanistan to grant India tariff relief on

goods exported to Afghanistan, he said his country was glad to see friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation among countries in the region.

“At the same time, we hope that the cooperation will be conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting regional development and prosperity,” he commented.

To yet another question on the holding of annual joint air combat drill by the US and Republic of Korea, he said that at

present, the situation on the Korean Peninsula was highly sensitive.

“We hope all parties concerned will do more to ease the situation and avoid mutual stimulation,” he added.