China protects freedom of religious belief in Xinjiang province: White paper

BEIJING, June 2 (APP): The freedom of religious belief is

protected in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region,

according to a white paper on the human rights progress made

in the region.

The white paper released less than a week after Ramadan

started on Saturday in China said, the normal religious needs

of local people have been satisfied, Global Times reported

on Friday.

The normal religious needs of local people have been

satisfied, according to the white paper titled “Human Rights

in Xinjiang – Development and Progress,” which was issued by

the State Council Information Office here.

Xinjiang has published translations of the religious

classics of Islam, Buddhism, and Christianity in multiple

languages, it said, adding that 1.76 million copies of the

Holy Quran and Selections from Al-Sahih Muhammad Ibn-Ismail

al-Bukhari have been printed and distributed.

Religious organizations have organized training courses

on religious knowledge and etiquette for citizens with

religious beliefs.

“Legitimate rights of religious organizations have been

effectively safeguarded,” the white paper read.

Xinjiang has 112 religious organizations, which receive

help from the government to improve their conditions and allow

them to play a broader role, it said.

Steady improvements have been made in the training system to

cultivate clerics, by offering them systemic training, enhancing

their overall qualities, and raising religious organizations’

capacity of self-management, the white paper said.

It noted that overseas religious exchanges have been conducted

in increasing depth. Xinjiang has sent delegations to international

academic exchanges and seminars, and its clerics and students at

religious institutes have won prizes in competitions for reciting

the Holy Quran.

Since 2001, Xinjiang has sent more than 70 clerics and students

from the Islamic Institute to study at institutions of higher learning

in Egypt, Pakistan, and other countries, and has set up scholarships

to award those who achieve outstanding performance, said the white

paper.

Moreover, the local government has implemented a policy on

planning and organizing pilgrimages to Makkah, and has strengthened

services to ensure that all such pilgrimages are safe and orderly,

it said.

To ensure the citizens’ right to freedom of religious belief,

Xinjiang has worked hard to combat extremism, implementing the

Regulations on Anti-extremism of Xinjiang, strengthening the

management of religious affairs in accordance with the law,

and preventing and neutralizing religious extremism, which

have effectively curbed its spread, it said.

China also published white papers on Xinjiang’s religious

freedom and ethnic equality, unity and development in 2016

and 2015.