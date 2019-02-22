China proposes four points to boost cooperation with Saudi Arabia

BEIJING, Feb 22 (APP):China-Saudi Arabia High-Level Joint Committee, an important platform for cooperation, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Friday said during the third meeting of the joint committee co-chaired with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Beijing here.

The Chinese vice premier said China-Saudi Arabia ties had been developing rapidly in recent years, according to a report of state-run China Global Television.

At the meeting, the vice premier proposed four points to move forward cooperation including deepening political mutual trust, supporting each others core interests and strengthening communication in multilateral affairs seeking deeper synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to enhance cooperation in energy, infrastructure construction, finance, and high technology, boosting cooperation in anti-terrorism and law enforcement and Enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges.