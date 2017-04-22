China partner in development, prosperity of Pakistan: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said that China is a great partner in the
process of development and prosperity of Pakistan through
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC).
He expressed these views while talking to a member of the
Central Committee of Communist Party of China and Party
Secretary of Jiang Xi Province, Lu XinShe in a meeting held
here on Saturday.
The two leaders discussed matters pertaining to
promotion in economic and trade cooperation between Punjab and
Chinese province Jiang Xi as well as promotion of connections
between Chinese Communist party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N.
On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that a new era of economic
relations between Pakistan and China has started in the tenure
of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He said China achieved several goals of development under
the leadership of the Communist Party and converted China into a
role model of development for the world.
The Punjab CM assured the Chinese delegation that the
Punjab government would take prompt steps for promotion of
relations between the Chinese province Jiang Xi and Punjab
province.
He said it is time to promote economical relations and
stressed cooperation in other sectors besides CPEC.
Shehbaz said that increasing cooperation between the PML-N
and the Communist Party of China reflects close connections
between the leaderships of both parties.
On the occasion, Lu XinShe said Punjab has speedily
achieved a number of milestones under the leadership of Chief
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
He said that Shehbaz is a visionary leader and his leadership
qualities are well appreciated in China.
He said that speedy steps would be taken for promotion of
relation between the both provinces.
Chinese Consulate General for Lahore Long Ding Bin,
members of Chinese delegation, Punjab provincial ministers
Sher Ali Khan, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, MNA
Pervaiz Malik, Advisor Umer Saif, PMLN leader Khawaja Ahmad
Hassan and senior official were present in the meeting.
