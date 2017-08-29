China, Pakistan to bolster educational collaboration under CPEC: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission

Sartaj Aziz Tuesday said the Consortium of Business Schools and Pakistan China University Alliance (PCUA) would provide a platform for

collaboration and sharing of knowledge between Pakistani and Chinese academic institutions.

He was talking to China Association of Higher Education (CAHE)

President Du Yubo, who called on him here at the Planning Commission.

Sartaj said research into similar consortium and collaboration in the fields of agriculture, finance, business, maritime sector and tourism

needed to be explored in order to develop capacity building into

relevant fields pertaining to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC).

He underscored the need of promoting research and development in accordance with long-term planning of CPEC.

During the meeting, Du Yubo expressed keenness to explore students

and faculty exchange programme along with junior research projects with Pakistan.

While discussing issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation, Yubo highlighted the importance of research and academic work into key areas

of CPEC, including transport infrastructure, agriculture, industrial development, and integration of financial markets.

The two sides felt need to promote educational collaboration at

a faster pace. Sartaj Aziz assured the Chinese side that memorandums

of understanding and mechanisms relevant to collaboration and

consortiums would be finalized in two months.