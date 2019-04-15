BEIJING, April 15 (APP):Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Yang Monday said China and Pakistan were good neighbor, friends, and partners in all weather and withstood test of time and changes in the international landscape.

He made these remarks in his meeting with Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala who was currently on a three-day visit to China along with a three-member delegation comprising Senators Sassi Palejo, Liaquat Khan Tarakai, and Abdul Qayyum. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid was also present.

Wang Yang, also a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, observed that the relationship between the two countries remained as rock solid and enjoyed a good momentum of growth.

He particularly mentioned about the frequent exchanges between the leadership of two countries and good progress made in cooperation between the two neighbours in various fields.

Wang Yang acknowledged the role of deputy chairman in promoting friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan in various fields.

He also commended the distinguished guest his great and enormous efforts in helping establishment of China-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Senate of Pakistan.

The Chairman of CPPCC hoped that the present visit of the deputy chairman would take the China-Pakistan friendship to new heights.

He recalled his last visit to Pakistan in which he led a delegation to attend 70th Independence anniversary celebrations and said, he was deeply impressed by achievements and development in Pakistan.

He assured to continue strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The deputy chairman said both Pakistan and China enjoyed strong and deep-rooted relations and expressed the hope that these relations would grow further in all the fields.

He introduced his delegation to the chairman CPPCC and said it represented all major political parties in Pakistan.

He also thanked the Chinese side for extending hospitality and goodwill for the delegation.

Later, the deputy chairman held a separate meeting with Vice Chairman, CPPCC Gao Yunlong and expressed satisfaction over the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and ways and means to further cement these ties.

The vice chairman, CPPCC also hosted welcome dinner in the honour of the deputy chairman senate and his delegation.