China, Pakistan discuss visa facilitation, transfer of sentenced persons

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Pakistan and China held 8th Round of the Consular Consultations wherein the two sides discussed variety of issue related to visa, immigration and prisoners.

In the consultation held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, Director General (China), Ayesha Ali led the Pakistani delegation while the Chinese side was led by Deputy Director-General, Tong Defa, said a Foreign Office statement.

The consultations were held in a cordial and cooperative atmosphere.