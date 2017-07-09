China-Pakistan cultural performance enthralls audience

BEIJING, July 9 (APP): An exquisite performance by
Pakistan-China Friendship concert enthralled the audience
at a special event organized by China-ASEAN Economic and
Cultural Association and AlShang Welfare and Charity
Organization here on Sunday.
Ex Ambassador of China to Pakistan and Standing Member
of China-Pakistan Friendship Association, Lu Shu Lin was the
chief guest. Diplomats from Sri Lanka and Republic of Yemen
also attended the event.
During the show, held to promote the Belt and Road Culture,
a friendship duet performed by Chinese singer Zhou Zhinou along
with some Pakistani students Sumbul and Osman kept the audience
mesmerized.
They sang popular Pakistan national songs ‘dil dil Pakistan,
jevay jevay Pakistan and sohni dharti’ which are very popular
among the Chinese people.
Traditional Chinese music singer Wang Xu and martial arts
specialist Li Yan Chun also got a big round of applause from
the participants because of their special performance.
The event was organized to collect donations for the
Pakistan Embassy College Beijing as well as give the audience
a taste of Chinese and Pakistani culture.
In his address, Ambassador Lu expressed gratitude to the
organizers for their support, and said this show would help
cultivate closer cultural ties and people-to-people contact
between the two friendly countries.
He said friendship between the two countries is
time-tested and it has reached its climax after signing
of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship
project of One Belt One Road initiative.
Renowned social worker, Muhammad Yasin opined that
holding of regular cultural activities would augment
people-to-people relations between the two friendly
countries.
He said Pakistan community in Beijing has been making
efforts to promote Pakistani culture among the Chinese people
to further enhance friendship and brotherhood.
Madam Jennet said that her organization has decided to
arrange this special event in the Chinese capital to show
our respect for the rich cultures of both China and Pakistan.
The audience termed the show as an excellent opportunity
to enjoy the melodies and traditional songs and learn more
about Pakistani and Chinese cultures and their people.
Different stalls were set up in the lobby of the hall
for displaying various items pertaining to the China and
Pakistan cultures.
