BEIJING, May 22 (APP):China and Pakistan are satisfied with the bilateral relations and agreed to enhance communication and cooperation for greater progress in the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for the closer community of shared future, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Both the countries are satisfied with our bilateral relations and agreed to enhance our communication and cooperation for greater progress in our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for a closer community of shared future for us,” Lu Kang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question asked by APP about 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese embassy in Islamabad held a grand reception to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan on May 21 (yesterday).

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing attended the ceremony and delivered remarks, he added.

It may be mentioned here that China and Pakistan established formal diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951.