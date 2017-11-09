China, Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to step up cooperation on counter-terrorism: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Nov 9 (APP)::China, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to step up cooperation on counter-terrorism and security and join hands to address the threat posed by terrorism and jointly uphold the security and stability of the three countries and the region at large, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday said.

During the Trilateral Vice-Ministerial consultation on counter-terrorism and security among China, Pakistan and Afghanistan recently held in the Chinese Capital, all the three countries agreed that the three parties should step up cooperation on counter-terrorism and security and join hands to address the threat posed by terrorism and jointly uphold the security and stability of the three countries and the region at large, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing here.

The spokesperson informed that on November 7, Assistant Foreign Minister Li Huilai, Pakistani Foreign Ministry Special Secretary Tasnim Aslam and Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai held the Trilateral Vice-Ministerial Consultation on Counter-Terrorism and Security among China, Pakistan and Afghanistan in Beijing.

The three parties had an in-depth exchange of views on such topics as the current international and regional counter-terrorism situation and trilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism and security, she added.

Hua Chunying said that on the same day, Foreign Minister Wang Yi also met Pakistani Foreign Ministry Special Secretary Tasnim Aslam and Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai.

“Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are important forces of the international counter-terrorism efforts and have made great contributions to the international counter-terrorism campaign, especially the counter-terrorism campaign in South Asia,” she added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side expressed gratitude to Pakistan and Afghanistan for constantly and steadfastly supporting China in fighting the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and other terrorist forces.

She said the Chinese side stands ready to continue enhancing security cooperation with Pakistan and Afghanistan, work together to address the threat and challenges posed by terrorism and jointly maintain regional peace and tranquility.

Hua Chunying said that Special Secretary Tasnim Aslam and Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai spoke highly of the efforts made by China to promote the improvement of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, safeguard regional peace and stability and propel regional development and prosperity.

“They said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are willing to bolster counter-terrorism exchanges and cooperation, firmly combat all forms of terrorism and earnestly uphold the security and stability of the three countries and the region at large,” she added.

Responding to a question regarding understanding reached between China and the United States regarding the US South Asia Policy, she said that the US and China have reached a consensus on fighting terrorism and upholding peace and stability in South Asia.

“The two sides believe that maintaining the stable and constructive relations between Afghanistan and its neighboring countries is of great significance to the peace and reconstruction process in Afghanistan,” she added.

Hua Chunying said that they support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconstruction process, call on all relevant parties in Afghanistan to achieve extensive and inclusive national reconciliation through political negotiation at an early date and stand ready to play a positive role through such mechanisms as the Quadrilateral Coordination Group of Afghanistan, China, Pakistan and the United States.

The spokesperson remarked that China and the United States have important shared interests in combating terrorism and upholding regional peace and tranquility.

“China stands ready to continue stepping up cooperation in this regard with the United States and other relevant parties,” she added.