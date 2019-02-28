China opposes any practice that violates UN Charter, int’l law’s norms: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb 28 (APP):China foreign ministry Thursday said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected as per the United Nations (UN) Charter and norms of international law.
“We oppose any practice that violates UN Charter and norms of international law,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Knag said during his regular briefing held here.
He said the Chinese side believed in that sovereignty, territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.
