China, Nepal to boost military cooperation

BEIJING, July 13 (APP):Nepal Army Chief General Rajendra Chhetri has met China’s State Councilor and Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe here at the Chinese capital.

During the meeting, the Chinese defence minister said China and Nepal were traditionally friendly neighbours, according to official sources here.

Wei said, ”China thinks highly of the firm support from Nepal on issues involving China’s core interests.”

The militaries of China and Nepal should implement the consensus reached by their state leaders, keep pushing forward practical cooperation, consolidate traditional friendship and contribute to building a community of shared future for humanity, and on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), he added.

Gen Rajendra Chhetri thanked China for its support and help to the Nepalese military, saying Nepal was willing to strengthen exchange and cooperation with China in various fields.

“Nepal firmly upholds the one-China policy and will never allow any forces to use its territory for anti-China activities”, he added.