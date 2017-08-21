China lodges protest over violent action of Indian troops in Ladakh

BEIJING, Aug 21 (APP): China Monday said it had lodged a protest with

Indian authorities for violent action of Indian troops against Chinese border personnel at Pangong Lake in Ladakh on August 15, causing injuries to its troops.

“China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and lodged serious

representation to India,” a spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry, Hua Chunying Monday said during her regular press briefing here.

The spokesperson said the incident occurred when Chinese border troops

were conducting normal patrol on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) around the Lake area.

“During this process, the Indian side took some violent actions and

injured the Chinese border personnel,” she added.

Hua Chunying said the Chinese border troops had been patrolling in the

Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

“The Chinese side urges the Indian side to abide by the relevant

agreements and treaties between the two sides, faithfully follow the 1959 LAC and safeguard peace and stability in the border areas of the two countries,” she added.

The incident at the Pangong Lake happened amid a standoff between

Chinese and Indian troops at the Doklam area in the Sikkim Section of China-India border which had now entered the third month.

Last week, China had made it clear that it would not hold any talk with

India over Doklam border dispute until withdrawal of Indian border guards from its territory and termed it as precondition for any meaningful dialogue between the two countries.