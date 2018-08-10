China keen to accelerate cooperation in development of agri-sector

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):A Chinese delegation comprising on scientists and agriculture experts here on Friday visited Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and expressed their keen interest in cooperation and joint ventures in the fields of research and development in order to uplift the agricultural sector of Pakistan.

They held a meeting with Chairman PARC Dr Yusuf Zafar, who is also the chairman for Pak-China Collaboration in Agriculture Sector, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, PARC acknowledged the support of China in various projects of PARC and gave a detailed presentation about PARC, its mission and vision to achieve sustainable food security and poverty alleviation through knowledge and innovation in agriculture sector.

Yusuf Zafa also briefed the delegation about PARC and its role in the country’s, l agricultural system and discipline of research including plant sciences, natural resources, animal sciences, agricultural engineering and social sciences.

He also highlighted the Pakistan Agricultural scenario and PARC major achievements in the development of different seeds verities and engineering goods for the innovation of agriculture sector.

In the meeting, Pak- China experts also exchanged the agricultural information and discussed the areas of mutual interest to accelerate the development of agriculture sector.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the PARC’s role for collaboration with international partners for the development of agricultural sector in Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation was of the view that this meeting would definitely prove fruitful to further strengthen existing collaboration between the both countries.

They also visited Land Resources Labs and Climate Smart Training and Learning site at SorobaChakri, established under the Himalayan Adaptation Water and Resilience Research (HI-AWARE) project, NARC.