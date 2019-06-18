BEIJING, June 18 (APP):Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tuesday said China was highly concerned over the current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue which continued to be tense and called upon all the parties to jointly work to ease situation in Gulf region.

“The current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue continues to be tense and China is highly concerned about this. We call on all parties to jointly promote the Iranian nuclear issue and the situation in the Gulf region to ease, rather than letting it viciously cycle and even slip into conflict,” he said during his meeting with Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid a-Moalem who is currently on a five-day visit to China.