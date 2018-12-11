China is a trusted friend: Dr Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza Tuesday said China is our trusted

friend and Pakistan highly values its ties with China.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on the minister here, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, areas of mutual interest, matters pertaining to social sector development, sports and youth internship and exchange programs were discussed.

The minister said we are committed to further enhance ties with China in multi-dimensional spheres and one

of the major areas of cooperation was sports.

Fehmida Mirza said sports were neglected in the past but the incumbent government was determined to

facilitate and improve the standard of sports in Pakistan.

“We would welcome Chinese cooperation in technical areas, infrastructural and skill development in sports,” she added.

She also highlighted the prospects of mutual cultural exchanges and of better collaboration for poverty alleviation and women empowerment.

While highlighting the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister said CPEC was

our national priority.

The envoy said that CPEC was focusing on infrastructure but its next phase was focusing more on social

sector development.

It was agreed that Youth Exchange Program should be revised and for that the envoy suggested that more specific, focused and small groups should be exchanged between the two countries on regular basis.

Both sides agreed to further expand the range of cooperation between the two countries by improving cooperation in sports, culture, education, poverty alleviation and women empowerment.