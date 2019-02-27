China hopes Pakistan, India to exercise restraint, take actions for peace, stability of South Asia

BEIJING, Feb 27 (APP)::China on Wednesday hoped that as two important countries of South Asia, Pakistan and India would exercise restraint, engage in dialogue and take actions for the peace and stability of the region.

“China’s position is clear. As the two important countries in South Asia, we hope the two countries will exercise restraint, engage in dialogue and take actions for the peace and stability of the region,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesman, Lu Kang said during his regular briefing here.