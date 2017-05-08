China hopes Pakistan, Afghanistan to properly address border issue

BEIJING (China) May 8 (APP): Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Monday hoped that both Pakistan and Afghanistan would properly address the border issue and jointly uphold peace and stability.

Responding to a question regarding unprovoked firing by Afghan forces on security personnel detailed for the security of population census team in Chaman area causing death and injuries to Pakistani citizens, Geng Shuang remarked during his regular press briefing here, “the Chinese side had noted the relevant report.”

“As a close neighbor to both Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Chinese side hops that the two sides will properly address the relevant issue,” he added.

The spokesperson also hoped that the two countries would jointly uphold the peace and stability in the region.

Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked fire on Pakistani officials when they were conducting population census in a village near Pak-Afghan border in Chaman area of Balochistan on last Friday.

The unprovoked firing from Afghan side not only led to the loss of

precious lives and injured many, but had also disrupted the census in areas on the Pakistan side of the border and caused damaged to properties.