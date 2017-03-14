China hopes India, Pak inclusion in SCO will ensure security of region

ISLAMABAD, March 14 (APP): China on Monday hoped the admission of India and Pakistan into the Beijing-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) security grouping will contribute to security and stability in the region, Indian newspaper, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

Currently, all sides are going through relevant legal procedures in accordance with the Memorandum of Obligations signed at last year’s SCO summit at Tashkent to admit India and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said here.

She was responding to a question about reports that both the countries may be admitted to the six-member bloc at this year’s summit in June. “China looks forward to the early accession of India and Pakistan to the SCO as full members, so that they will work with the existent members to contribute to security, stability, common development and common prosperity of the region,” Ms. Hua said.

“Both India and Pakistan are China’s important neighbours and important countries in South Asia. China hopes that India and Pakistan can enhance mutual trust and improve relations through more dialogues. This is conducive to not only the two countries themselves, but also to regional prosperity and development,” she added.