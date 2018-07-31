China hopes IMF to properly handle bailout funds while cooperation with relevant countries

BEIJING, July 31 (APP)::A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Tuesday said he believed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would properly handle bailout funds while cooperating with the relevant countries.

“I think the IMF has its own standards and rules when it cooperates with relevant countries. I believe they will handle it properly,” Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing when asked to comment on a reported statement of US Secretary of State Pompeo in which he said the IMF rescue funds to Pakistan should not be used to repay debts to China.

Pompeo was quoted as saying in an interview with CNBC that the United States looked forward to engagement with the Government of Pakistan’s expected new prime minister, Imran Khan, but there was “no rationale” for a bailout that pays off Chinese loans to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, an IMF spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we have so far not received a request for a Fund arrangement from Pakistan and that we have not had discussions with the authorities about any possible intentions.”