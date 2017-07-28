China hopes all parties in Pakistan to properly deal domestic affairs, keep focusing on economic development

BEIJING, July 28 (APP): China Friday hoped that all parties and sections

in Pakistan could prioritize state and national interests, properly deal with their domestic affairs, maintain unity and statiliby, and keep focusing on the economic and social development.

“This is the internal affair of Pakistan. As a friendly neighbor, China

hopes that all parties and sections in Pakistan can prioritize state and national interests, properly deal with their domestic affairs, maintain unity and stability, and keep focusing on the economic and social development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Lu Kang said while commenting on disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court ruling.

On the latest political situation in Pakistan, he said, “We have noted

relevant reports” adding, the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of times.

Lu said, “We believe that the China-Pakistan strategic cooperative

partnership will not be affected by the change of the situation inside Pakistan.”

“China stands ready to work with Pakistan to continue jointly building

the Belt and Road and build a community of shared future, which serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and promotes peace and development of the region and beyond,” he added.