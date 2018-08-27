China has special place in our heart: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that China had a special place in Pakistanis’ heart and the friendship between two neighbours had no parallel in international relations.

He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Yao Jing who called on him at Parliament House here on Monday.

He said that Pakistan and China are the multi-dimensional partners whereas China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the most brilliant initiative between the two countries and the entire region, a press release said.

Pakistan was fully committed to the timely completion of all projects under CPEC, the Speaker said. He underlined the need for regular interaction between people-to-people, the Parliamentarians and business community of both the countries to further strengthen the existing relations.

On this occasion, the speaker assured his full cooperation and support to resolve the difficulties in bilateral trade between the two countries through legislation.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and China were based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interest and both the countries had always stood with each other at difficult times.

While discussing the Second Speakers Conference which will be held in Tehran, Asad Qaiser said that we must resolve our issue with collective wisdom of the region. He said the time will come very soon when we will control the menace of terrorism and will enhance the connectivity for prosperity among stakeholders of the region.

The Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing congratulated Asad Qaiser on his election as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan and conveyed the best wishes and congratulations from Chinese President, Prime Minister and Chairman National People’s Congress of China.

He said that strong and prosperous Pakistan is the real strength of China. He asserted that Pakistan has an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations and added that the leadership of both countries had demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He also reiterated that a vibrant Pak-China cooperation was central for tackling challenges in the region and beyond.

Yao Jing endorsed Speaker’s proposal for cementing inter-parliamentary relations and expressed confidence in the progress of people-to-people contacts between both the countries. He further highlighted that China and Pakistan shared the vision for regional peace and development manifested in unanimous support for CPEC.