China has great importance in Pakistan’s foreign policy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said China has great importance in foreign policy of Pakistan.

China is all weather friend of Pakistan and both the countries were enjoying good cordial relations, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said China has become a super power in economic sector.

He said India was hatching conspiracies to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) however, it has failed to achieve its aim.

An international airport would be constructed in Gwadar with the cost of Rs 25 billion to facilitate the masses, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said Karachi circular project was not dropped from CPEC. He further said the government has not concealed anything regarding CPEC.