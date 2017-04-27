China first home-built aircraft carrier marks new milestone in modernizing of Chinese Navy

BEJING (China) April 27 (APP): China’s first carrier, CNS Liaoning,

first totally home-built aircraft carrier relies on China’s own research and technologies and marks a new milestone in the modernizing of the Chinese navy.

Besides launch of its second aircraft carrier, the Chinese People’s

Liberation Army Navy has also disclosed a series of missions to be carried out this month, which are part of its long-term efforts to improve its combat readiness, according to Chinese media here on Thursday.

The launch of the first “home-made” aircraft carrier will give a

significant boost to China’s naval strength, and help safeguard the country’s sovereign integrity, security, and development interests.

Hard and soft powers are both needed to realize China’s pledge to become

a major maritime power.

In this respect, hard power includes mature maritime industries and

technologies as well as naval strength, while soft power is more about oceanic culture and the rule of law.

China’s maritime strategic focus, according to Chinese President Xi

Jinping, is more efficient exploitation of resources, ecological protection, technological innovation, and securing national maritime interests.

Developing the maritime economy lays the foundation for the path toward

becoming a major maritime power, which also requires advanced technologies, quality education, the employment of top talents, and effective naval capabilities.

To achieve these goals China is expected to not just map out and

implement its maritime strategies, but also make extra institutional efforts to optimize the laws on territorial matters and streamline operations in the waters.

And there will be a wide range of challenges to be overcome, including

latent natural disasters, maritime disputes, and non-conventional security threats such as piracy. That is all the more reason for China to build up its navy in accordance with its role in global governance and the need to protect its security and development interests.

A viable approach to enhanced defense capability and efficiency would be

about strengthening the bond shared by the military and civilians, in particular, State-owned defense enterprises and their private counterparts.

On the one hand, qualified private companies can be involved in the

defense industry which will increase competition and prompt State-owned enterprises to stay innovation-minded, while on the other hand allowing certain defense materials and products to be used for civilian purposes.

Given careful guidance and policy support, China has great potential to

strike a balance between a market-oriented economy and national defense buildup.