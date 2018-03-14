China felicitates Ms.Bhandari on re-election as Nepalese president

BEIJING, March 14 (APP):China on Wednesday congratulated Bidhya Devi Bhandari on her-re-election as Nepalese President.

“The Chinese side looks forward to Nepal’s greater achievements in development under her leadership and the Nepalese government,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here.

He said that China was a friendly neighbour of Nepal, adding, “China attaches great importance to developing relations with Nepal and is willing to continue to work with Nepal to deepen China-Nepal mutually beneficial cooperation and bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples.”

Nepal’s president, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, has been elected to a second term in voting by national and provincial lawmakers on Tuesday.

Bhandari, who was first elected in 2015, is the Himalayan nation’s first female president, a largely ceremonial role.

She has the backing of the Communist alliance government which dominated recent parliamentary and provincial assembly elections.

Bhandari has a long political career. Before becoming president she was a powerful leader of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist-Leninist.