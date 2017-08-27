BEIJING, Aug 27 (APP/Xinhua): China will count on innovation to drive
manufacturing upgrades and economic restructuring, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said, encouraging industry giants to make breakthroughs in core technology and take advantage of Internet to reshape development.
Li made the remarks at a meeting with government officials and executives of leading manufacturers Friday.
China eyes innovation to drive manufacturing upgrades
BEIJING, Aug 27 (APP/Xinhua): China will count on innovation to drive