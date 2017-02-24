China extends support to “Raad ul Fasaad” military operation against terrorism in Pakistan

BEIJING (China), Feb 24 (APP): China on Friday extended its support

to military operation “Raad ul Fasaad” launched to eliminate residual threat of terrorism and extremism across Pakistan besides ensuring security of borders.

“China understand and support necessary measures taken by Pakistan to

consolidate its position in counter terrorism operations, maintain domestic security and stability and safety of its people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang remarked during a regular press briefing here.

He said, in recent years, Pakistan had rigorously made efforts to fight

terrorism and made major progress.

When his attention was drawn towards fresh wave of terrorist attacks

across Pakistan, he said, “We have noted the recent wave of terrorist attacks across the country.”

Geng Shuang extended deepest sympathies over the loss of innocent lives

as result of these terrorist attacks.

When asked regarding measures including broad based counter terrorism

operations, countrywide deweaponization and explosive control being taken under the new operation, he said, “We believe with joint efforts of Pakistani government, army and people, Pakistan will surely claim victory in its fight against terrorism.”