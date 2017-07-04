China Cultural Heritage Week to start from July 7

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): China Culture Centre is organizing
“China Cultural Heritage Week” which would be inaugurated on July 7
in the exhibition gallery of China Culture Centre at Pakistan
National Council of the Arts (PNCA).
Addressing press conference here at China Culture Centre the
Cultural Counsellor of Chinese Embassy You Yi said that China
Cultural Heritage week is global event organized by the Ministry of
Culture of Chinese government in nearly 30 China Cultural Centers
all over the world.
He said that this festivity will remain open for general
public till July 14. He said that Ambassador of China to Pakistan
Sun Weidong will inaugurate the “China Cultural Heritage Week” along
with other eminent guests.
He said that the event will provide a platform for visitors
and students to interact and source directly with the exhibitors,
showcasing their modern folk paintings, Chinese Paper-Cutting,
Jinzhou Bird-Worm Seal Script, Jinzhou Ceramic Handicrafts, Liaonon
Dough Modeling etc.
You Yi said that this festivity will be divided into two
parts exhibition of Dalian Jinpu New Area Intangible Cultural
Heritage and exhibition of China Paper Cutting.
He said that Jinzhou folk painting is a comprehensive art of
traditional folk elements and art presentation, using simple
brushwork and intense color, its tell stories through modern art
language and express the dream for better life of the painters.
He said that Chinese paper-cut is a popular art integral to
everyday lives. He said that a predominantly female pursuit
transmitted from mother to a daughter.
Many techniques are used: the paper can be cut or engraved
with a chisel, coloured or left blank. 150 Jinzhou Ceramic and
Handicrafts and Liaonan Dough Modelling samples will also be a great
attraction for visitors.
He said that such events would further strengthen cultural and
bilateral relations of two friendly countries Pakistan and China.
He said that China Master art craftsmen would also demonstrate
during cultural week to educate the visitors of the exhibition.
