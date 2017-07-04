China Cultural Heritage Week to start from July 7

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): China Culture Centre is organizing

“China Cultural Heritage Week” which would be inaugurated on July 7

in the exhibition gallery of China Culture Centre at Pakistan

National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Addressing press conference here at China Culture Centre the

Cultural Counsellor of Chinese Embassy You Yi said that China

Cultural Heritage week is global event organized by the Ministry of

Culture of Chinese government in nearly 30 China Cultural Centers

all over the world.

He said that this festivity will remain open for general

public till July 14. He said that Ambassador of China to Pakistan

Sun Weidong will inaugurate the “China Cultural Heritage Week” along

with other eminent guests.

He said that the event will provide a platform for visitors

and students to interact and source directly with the exhibitors,

showcasing their modern folk paintings, Chinese Paper-Cutting,

Jinzhou Bird-Worm Seal Script, Jinzhou Ceramic Handicrafts, Liaonon

Dough Modeling etc.

You Yi said that this festivity will be divided into two

parts exhibition of Dalian Jinpu New Area Intangible Cultural

Heritage and exhibition of China Paper Cutting.

He said that Jinzhou folk painting is a comprehensive art of

traditional folk elements and art presentation, using simple

brushwork and intense color, its tell stories through modern art

language and express the dream for better life of the painters.

He said that Chinese paper-cut is a popular art integral to

everyday lives. He said that a predominantly female pursuit

transmitted from mother to a daughter.

Many techniques are used: the paper can be cut or engraved

with a chisel, coloured or left blank. 150 Jinzhou Ceramic and

Handicrafts and Liaonan Dough Modelling samples will also be a great

attraction for visitors.

He said that such events would further strengthen cultural and

bilateral relations of two friendly countries Pakistan and China.

He said that China Master art craftsmen would also demonstrate

during cultural week to educate the visitors of the exhibition.