‘China Cultural Heritage Week’ to be inaugurated on Friday

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Ambassador of China to Pakistan

Sun Weidong will inaugurate ‘China Cultural Heritage Week’ here

at China Culture Center on Friday which will remain open for

general public till July 14.

Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy You Yi said ‘China Cultural

Heritage Week’ is global event organized by the Ministry of Culture of Chinese government in nearly 30 China Cultural Centers all over the world.

Deputy Director of China Culture Center Li Shuo, other

officials of Chinese embassy and people from different walks of life would also attend the inauguration ceremony.