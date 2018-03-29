China cultural festival concluded in COMSATS univeristy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Two days long China cultural festival organized by China Study Center, CIIT in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy concluded on Thursday at the premises of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology here.

Speaking to the closing ceremony at CIIT, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Yao Jing said the there is no better example of everlasting Pak-China friendship than the one belt-one Road initiative of which the CPEC is a flagship project.

However, he said that people to people contact between the two countries are equally significant for the endorsement of this friendship.

Ambassador said that studying in a foreign country is dream of every student and best way to learn and grow. He announced Scholarships for Pakistani students in Chinese Universities and reiterated that best Pakistani Universities may recommend their students to Chinese Embassy till April 30, 2018 for admission in best Chinese Universities.

He also appreciated the festivities arranged by students of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology.

Ambassador Yao Jing attended the ceremony along with other dignitaries from diplomatic community of Islamabad. After the Ceremony the Ambassador was given the round of campus where students had installed different colorful stalls depicting the Culture of all provinces of Pakistan with Cultural cuisines and hand crafts.

He was amused by the students’ performances of CSC society where they performed Tai Chi, Kung Fu and fan dance. He was also presented with Sindhi Ajrak as souvenir at the Sindh Stall.

Two days festivities had kicked off on 28th March with the visit of Chinese Cultural Counselor Mr. You Yi, along other dignitaries from Chinese Embassy to CIIT Islamabad.

First day of Chinese cultural day was highlighted by Arts Exhibition titled “BaharAyi” which was inaugurated by Chinese cultural Counselor Mr. You Yi. Different renowned Pakistani artists displayed their visual art forms comprising of miniature, prints, calligraphy, sculptures, special paper cutting arts, drawings, paintings and Beautiful crafts representing all provinces of Pakistan were displayed in the exhibition at COMSATS Art Gallery.

Chinese kites flying festival, Pak-China music and song fusion, Pak China costumes pageantry, Chinese and Pakistani families interaction, Chinese and Pakistani students’ Interaction, oath taking by office bearers of CIIT Chinese Universities Alumni were some of the highlights of the two days long cultural event.