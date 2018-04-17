China Cultural Center to celebrate 3rd anniversary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):China Cultural Center in Pakistan is organizing “special performance to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of

establishment of China Cultural Center in Pakistan” on April 19 April.

The Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and senior officials of Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

will also attend the event, said a press release.

Traditional Chinese instrumental music performances will be presented, along with the celebration event

opening of the Pakistani and Chinese Calligraphy and Painting Exhibition in the China Cultural Center gallery.

China Cultural Center in Pakistan was formally inaugurated in 2015 by President of China Xi Jinping and

Ex-Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The China Cultural Center in Pakistan has begun the process of preparatory work with a series of

cultural exchange activities.

The establishment of the Center reflects the strengthening of the bonds of friendship between China

and Pakistan. It will provide greater opportunities for learning each other’s languages and knowing the

respective cultures.

This event is full of entertainment and mesmerising performance of Chinese Artists from Shanxi Province

of China, ensuring immense pleasure to the audience to enlighten and strengthen the Pak-China Friendship

in the field of traditional and Cultural Exchange programs.

The Pakistani and Chinese calligraphy and painting Exhibition are open for visitors at the Gallery of China

Cultural Center in Pakistan (top Floor of PNCA), with joint collaboration of COMSATS China Study Center,

CIIT (COMSATS Institute of Information Technology ).

Art collections will highlight one of the greatest private collections of art with the presentation of Pakistani

& Chinese Painting and Calligraphy. It is a tremendous honour to be presenting one of the most important

collections of art to audiences of Pakistan, adding this will give an opportunity for experts and enthusiasts

to view masterpieces of Chinese arts. The exhibition will last till May 7th.