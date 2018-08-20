China condoles Kofi Annan’s death

BEIJING, Aug 20 (APP):China on Monday expressed deep condolences on the death of the former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping called UN Secretary-General Guterres to express condolences on the demise of Mr Annan,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Knag said during his daily briefing held here.

He said that Kofi Annan was an old friend of the Chinese people, a world-renowned international activist and an outstanding representative of the African people.

The spokesperson said that the former UN Secretary General’s work had enhanced the trust and confidence of people of all the countries in the United Nations and enhanced the attention and input of the international community to Africa.

“We believe that his efforts and contributions will be remembered by the people of all countries,” he added.

The former UN Secretary-General died in Switzerland on August 18, at the age of 80.