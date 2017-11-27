China condemns terrorist attack at mosque in Egypt

BEIJING, Nov 27 (APP):While strongly condemning terrorist attack at a mosque in Sinai Peninsula, China on Monday said it supported Egypt in upholding its national stability and would work with international community to strengthen counter terrorism cooperation.

“China expresses strong condemnation to the serious terrorist attack in northern Sinai, which claimed the lives of at least 305 people,” a spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry, Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing here.

He said, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi have separately sent their deep condolences and sincere sympathies to their Egyptian counterparts.

“We oppose to all forms of terrorism, support Egypt in upholding national stability and will work with international community to strengthen our counter terrorism cooperation,” he said.

At noon on Friday, some 25 to 30 assailants bombed and opened fire at the mosque, in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula killing 305 worshippers, including 27 children, and wounding 128 others, according to Egyptian authorities. It was the first terrorist operation to target a Muslim mosque in Egypt’s modern history.