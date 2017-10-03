China builds world’s highest power pylon

HANGZHOU, Oct 3 (APP/Xinhua): Construction recently began on a giant

power supply pylon, believed to be the world’s tallest, in east China’s Zhejiang Province, State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company announced Tuesday.

At an impressive 380 meters tall, the pylon will be four times the height of London’s Big Ben.

The pylon will carry power cables between Zhoushan’s Jintang and Cezi

islands, a distance of 2,656 meters, the power company’s Zhoushan branch said in the announcement.

It will break the world record for the tallest power pylon currently held by China’s Damaoshan pylon which stands at 370 meters, also in Zhoushan.

The new pylon is a part of a new ultra-high voltage power line project

between cities of Zhoushan and Ningbo.

The project is expected to completed by the end of 2018, and will be put into use in 2019. Enditem