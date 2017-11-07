China builds more than 800,000 bridges

BEIJING, Nov 7 (APP):China has built 805,300 highway bridges and 10,000 kilometers of high-speed rail bridges, said Zhou Wei, chief engineer from the Ministry of Transport.

Zhou made the remarks at an international bridge expo held in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province.

He said seven of the longest cable-stayed bridges, six of the longest suspension bridges, six of the longest arch bridges, and five of the longest beam bridges are in China.

China’s bridge construction has already become a name card for its “go global” strategy, the chief engineer said.

The country’s construction of Railway bridges also achieved major progress in recent years, said Yan Hexiang, director of the technology and law division of the National Railway Administration.

China has built 22,000 kilometers of high-speed rail, and bridges accounted for more than half of this mileage.

In addition, China has built 135 bridges across the main course of the Yangtze River, 32 of which are currently under construction, said Liu Ziming, president of China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group.